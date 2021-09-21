The first episode of a television show starring a Yuma welder and businesswoman will drop on Friday. Owner of Weld Like A Girl, Shanen Aranmor is host and executive director of JUL-TV’s “The Money Machine: It’s All About the Trades.”
The show will premiere on the JUL-TV network and will be available for viewing on the JUL-TV app as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Hulu and Roku, among other media apps.
The show will expose viewers to the “endless possibilities of cool careers” in the skilled trades, such as welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and construction.
The first episode features Workshops for Warriors and honors veterans as well as service men and women transitioning out of the military as they learn an “exciting” new trade. Viewers will hear their stories of strength, struggle, success and empowerment as they explore options and get a glimpse at some “cool” technology, Aranmor said.
Tom Julian, president of JUL-TV, pitched the show to Aranmor, who isn’t just host, but also a writer and co-producer. Aranmor previously told the Yuma Sun that the vision behind “The Money Machine” closely aligns with her vision and business, which is to raise awareness of the opportunities in the trades and explore those career options.
“The whole thing at Weld Like A Girl is you walk in thinking you can’t do this and walk out knowing that you can,” she said. “Well, what else can you do? Because you might have been told, ‘You have these three career options’ when there are thousands of career options. Some you probably haven’t even heard of. My hope is that people will realize there are a lot of really interesting skilled trades out there, and that it’s a very respectable, lucrative business.”
The show features companies in all 50 states, including veteran- and women-owned companies, that hire a variety of skilled workers as well as grassroots organizations and programs that engage kids in the trades, nonprofits and individuals who support the trades, and “underdog stories” of people who took themselves “out of a bad situation or a hard time, and now they have a career and they’re making a lot of money as a tradesperson.”
Aranmor told the Yuma Sun that there has been a shortage of trades workers for the last 10 years and “yet no one’s really done anything to fix it.” She hopes the show will attract people who aren’t happy with their current jobs, “maybe they’re working in retail or something, and they want a career, they don’t want just a job.” The show will point out how they can have “a really, really successful, respectable career in a variety of different trades. “
Aranmor also hopes to quell the stigma that women can’t work in the trades. “Here in Yuma, I can’t even tell you how many high school girls have come up to me and said, ‘I wanted to do welding, but my uncle, my brother, my boyfriend said I can’t because I want to go to the prom and I want to have nails.’ Being a welder doesn’t mean you can’t be feminine as well.”
She also wants to dispel the perception that tradespeople were “too dumb” for college. “I don’t want that to be the message – ‘You’re not smart enough for college so you might as well go build a bridge that somebody’s going to drive across.’ Like, what? Why would you put the ‘dumb’ kids in welding, where they’re going to be building buildings and bridges? You want people who are motivated and good with their hands and who want to learn doing the trades; they don’t have to be straight-A students. It should be just as respectable.”
Aranmor added: “The people who built the Space Shuttle, they weren’t redneck welders. I want to remove the stigma that the trades are what you do when you can’t do something else. We want to make the trades cool again. I really feel like we can make a difference, I do.”
To find out where to watch “The Money Machine,” visit www.jultvnetwork.com/how-to-watch.