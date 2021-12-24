Shredded lettuce products from a Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. facility in Yuma are part of a voluntary recall after a random sample was analyzed by the state of Michigan, revealing a genetic match for a strain of Listeria monocytogenes.
Dole announced the recall in a press release, noting that the recalls have been made out of an abundance of caution for products from their Yuma, Ariz. and Bessemer City, N.C., facilities due to the possible contamination. The company is also temporarily suspending operations at these facilities to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol.
The recalled products from Yuma include Dole Shredded Lettuce (8 oz), Marketside Shredded Lettuce (8 oz) and Kroger Shredded Lettuce (8 oz). The products from the N.C. facility were not distributed in Arizona. The release states that these recalled products can be identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right corner of the package and will have a “Best if used by” date between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.
Consumers with these products in their possession are urged by Dole to not consume the products and discard them immediately.
The company’s release also states that no other Dole products are part of the voluntary recall and are safe to consume. Retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no more recalled products will be sold.
The strain of Listeria monocytogenes found in the samples is one that the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe is responsible for 16 illnesses since 2014.
The FDA reports that Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria infection or listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant people.
Information from the Mayo Clinic also states that Listeria bacteria can survive refrigeration and even freezing. Symptoms may begin a few days after the consumption of contaminated food, but it can take 30 days or more before the first signs and symptoms of infection begin. If an individual has consumed a recalled product, the Mayo Clinic recommends watching out for symptoms and contacting a doctor if symptomatic.
If an individual has a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, confusion or sensitivity to light, the Mayo Clinic recommends seeking emergency care as these may be signs of bacterial meningitis, a life-threatening complication of a listeria infection.
They report, however, that healthy individuals rarely become ill from Listeria infection.
As Dole coordinates with regulatory officials, retailers and consumers with questions about the voluntary recalls can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111.
