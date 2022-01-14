A sidewalk chalk art contest on Saturday will give people the opportunity to show their creativity.
The Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave., is hosting the free event, which is open to individuals of all ages.
“This will be our first time hosting this event,” said Sarah Halligan, communications specialist with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, the organization that oversees the park.
“We are working with the City of Yuma to also be the kick off to the Art in the Park that is also taking place on Saturday,” Halligan added.
Each participant will be given a box of multi-colored chalk and a square of sidewalk to decorate. All children ages 5 and under will receive an honorable mention ribbon.
Judges will choose first, second, and third place winners for the following categories: ages 6-7; ages 8-10; ages 11-14; and family.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Judging begins at 11 a.m., and winners are announced at 11:30 a.m.