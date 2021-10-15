After a developer asked to deviate from the subdivision standards, which include sidewalks, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors debated when to require the construction of sidewalks.
The norm is to build the sidewalks along with the other road infrastructure, such as streets, curbs and gutters, before the home construction phase begins.
However, some of the supervisors, who have construction experience, noted that when sidewalks are built before the house, they usually end up broken and having to be rebuilt, which ends up costing more.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, representing El Rancho Development, requested five modifications from the county subdivision regulations and one modification from the public works standards for the proposed El Rancho Encantado Unit Nos. 3-6. The 384-lot subdivision will be located at the northwest corner of Foothills Boulevard and 52nd Street.
The supervisors unanimously agreed with the first three modifications requested by the developer since both staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission also approved them.
The first modification will allow the developer to provide pavement 32 feet in width instead of 34 feet for Foothills Boulevard to match the previously approved plat layout.
The second modification will allow the developer to construct a cul-de-sac with a different geometric configuration. The Engineering Department recommended approval of this request since the current configuration meets the minimum design standards.
The third modification will allow the developer to drain about 90 acres to one large basin with a small portion of the development going to another small basin. A staff report noted that two basins were designed for the entire development since it works best with the current topography of the site and the overall layout of the lots. The Flood Control District recommended approval of this request.
The fourth modification, which was unanimously denied with the developer’s agreement, would have allowed the developer not to install street lights along Foothills Boulevard. Kevin Dahl, the developer’s representative, noted that they no longer required the modification since Yuma County installed street lights along Foothills Boulevard as part of the road-widening project.
The fifth and sixth modifications caused the most debate among the supervisors. With the fifth modification, the developer would have to construct traffic calming devices only on Cassidy Avenue and not throughout the internal streets. A traffic calming device is street design that compels drivers to slow down.
The sixth modification would allow the developer not to construct sidewalks throughout the internal streets. The subdivision map identifies sidewalks along 51st Street and Cassidy Avenue.
Supervisor Darren Simmons said that he would support either street calming measures or the sidewalks. He noted that many Foothills residents walk, and with no sidewalks, people would walk on the streets.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi said she strongly supported sidewalks. Realizing they preferred sidewalks, the supervisors unanimously approved the fifth modification and focused their attention on sidewalks.
Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out that the issue was not just about aesthetics but also safety and cost. “It’s a big cost issue. It’s a convenience, but for developers it’s a major undertaking ... When you build, you break them. On the other hand, people like to walk off the road.”
Najeh Edais, an engineer who said he was speaking as a citizen, noted that he regularly walks with his family and they prefer to walk on the road because sidewalks have obstacles, such as trash cans, and going up and down the driveways is hard on his ankles.
As far as traffic, there is hardly any, he said, adding that sometimes they walk a whole street without seeing a car.
As far as he is concerned, Edais said, whether to build sidewalks should be the choice of the developer.
Agreeing that they all want sidewalks, the debate turned to when they should be required. Dahl asked that the developer be allowed to build them along with the homes, rather than ahead to lessen the chance of breakage.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines, speaking from experience, said he prefers not to build them upfront, otherwise the developer ends up rebuilding them. “It doesn’t make any sense when you have large vehicles, cement trucks, going through there,” he said.
County engineer Arturo Alvarez suggested that the supervisors deny the modification and said staff will work out with the developer when to build the sidewalks.
Reyes questioned who would pay for the sidewalks and said he doesn’t want the responsibility to fall on the homeowners. Dahl stressed that the developer would put the sidewalks in before transferring ownership to the homeowners.
In the end, the supervisors unanimously voted to deny the request for no sidewalks, therefore requiring sidewalks, but they clarified that they want the sidewalks built with the home, not before. They acknowledge that this takes a “leap of faith.”