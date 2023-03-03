Siendo Primero/Being First

Siendo Primero/Being First tells the stories of AWC’s first-generation college students and is available for viewing now.

 Image Courtesy of AWC

A new podcast from KAWC/KOFA-Border Radio is now platforming Arizona Western College students in telling their higher education attainment journeys. The podcast, called Siendo Primero, allows students to produce storytelling videos about being first-generation college students in hopes of encouraging viewers to also pursue higher education.

According to AWC, the initiative is a cross-departmental collaboration between representatives of KAWC/KOFA-Border Radio, the CAMP program, TRIO/KEYS and AWC Marketing and Communications.

