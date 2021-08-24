Sen. Kyrsten Sinema flew into the Yuma International Airport Monday afternoon to meet with local leaders before heading for a tour of the San Luis Port of Entry.
Sinema hosted a roundtable to discuss the bipartisan $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that she negotiated with her colleagues and President Biden, and which the Senate recently passed with a strong bipartisan majority.
She shared highlights of how the bill would ultimately benefit Yuma County, and then she let the local officials share some of the region’s infrastructure funding needs.
On hand were Arizona Rep. Tim Dunn; Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.; Yuma City Administrator Phil Rodriguez; Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya; Yuma County Deputy Administrator Ian McGaughey; Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi and Jonathan Lines; Paul Ward, director of the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization; and Airport Director Gladys Brown.
Some of the Yuma representatives wore two hats. For example, Dunn is also a Yuma farmer and businessman, and Engel chairs the Yuma 50, a community organization that supports local military assets.
Sinema reviewed the portions of the proposed infrastructure plan that would impact Yuma County, including $250 to conserve water at Lake Mead, which would benefit agriculture; $5 billion for better roads in Arizona, with $225 million specifically for repairing bridges that are in disrepair and older; and $65 million for high-speed broadband across the nation.
“I think this is important for the Yuma community. We are investing in faster internet so that more people in more places will get high speed internet and help families afford internet services,” Sinema said.
The plan includes investments for cleaner and more reliable water sources, including storage and recycling, and would fully fund the regional Drought Contingency Plan. It also sets money aside just for western water storage.
The plan earmarks $65 billion for power infrastructure, with the goal of lessening power outages and creating more reliable power grids, which Sinema noted is a common issue for Arizonans during monsoon weather. It has money for wildfire mitigation, including fire suppression and the recovery and removal of hazardous fuels.
The bill includes $25 billion to make critical repairs and upgrades to America’s airports, with $6.8 million going to the Yuma International Airport and the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma over the next five years for repairs and upgrades to terminals, runways, taxiways and air control towers. It also creates more opportunities for the airport to compete in a variety of grants.
“One of the things I’m excited about is, we did all these without raising taxes,” Sinema said, noting that the proposed bill has broad support in the Senate and from groups across the nation, from plumbers and clean energy leaders to agriculture producers.
Sinema then asked the Yuma County officials about their federal needs. Dunn pointed out that more money is needed to finish the widening of Highway 95 to the last Yuma Proving Ground installation. He noted that the state is funding part of it, but it will take $78 million to finish the entire project.
“It’s on (ADOT’s) five-year plan, but we can’t ever quite fund it,” Dunn said.
Another $6.8 million is needed for work on the Imperial Dam and $11.7 million to bury Wellton Canal by the feedlot to address food safety concerns.
Lines stressed the need to relocate the Yuma County Fairgrounds away from MCAS. The state has provided $5 million in this year’s budget for temporary relocation, but additional funding will be needed for a permanent home. Sinema noted that Sen. Mark Kelly is working on this and that she will follow up with him.
As far as food safety, Lines noted that there is a lot of concern with the migrants passing through agricultural fields. So far this year, 19 migrant deaths have been reported in the desert, he added.
Engel addressed the proposed Yuma County Spaceport, a project that started with Sen. John McCain. She noted that they’ve even thought of naming the spaceport after McCain. “That would be wonderful,” Sinema said.
A study has determined that the proposed location, which is within the Yuma city limits, is feasible, with capsules launching from the southern part of Yuma County. Another asset is Rolle Airfield because it’s already staged for pre- and post-launch.
The only additional infrastructure needed is pavement and broadband. The effort needs a couple million dollars to get the FAA application done and some of the infrastructure.
Engle noted that the spaceport would target microcapsules that launch satellites, not passengers, and may also have a role in countermeasures strikes due to the proximity to MCAS, which already monitors the air space.
Spaceports use command centers, and YPG could be one of the command centers, Engel said.
Proponents also envision the spaceport as a year-round tourism destination and research and development site. In addition, it could be a way to bring in revenue.
Dunn talked about the trains that regularly block the Fortuna Road for over a mile long, creating significant safety concerns. He noted that Fortuna Road crossing is the only way to get from the Foothills to YPG, but stopped trains can cause 12-minute delays for an ambulance on an emergency call.
Dunn said that funding is needed for potential double tacking as a solution to trains stopping on the tracks. He added that this is not only an inconvenience but a safety issue.
Lines also pointed to the need to relocate the MCAS front gate on Avenue 3E. The Dole plant, which is across the air station, is getting ready to open back up, leading to increased traffic, with both truck and personal vehicles. The plant expects to employ 400 to 600 workers year round.
Wards shared YMPO’s regional priorities, with each member listing projects and funding needs, totaling about $388 million, although he expects a lot of them to be cut from the list.
Yuma’s needs totaled $95.3 million; Yuma County, $80.6 million; San Luis, $49.5 million; Somerton, $30 million; Wellton, $52.5 million; Cocopah Indian Tribe, $2.9 million; ADOT Southwest District, $127.5 million; and YMPO plans and studies, $1.9 million.
Ward presented Sinema with a Highway 95 groundbreaking mug. “I’ve presented to two queens but never to a senator,” he quipped.
Rodriguez shared Yuma’s 2022 federal agenda, noting that the city’s success depends on having adequate and well maintained roadways, transportation systems and broadband.
He pointed out the need for an intelligent transportation system in the city and regionwide, which would allow for timed traffic signals and lead to increased efficiency. Sinema asked how much it would take, and Rodriguez said $16 million just for the city and incrementally more for the region.
The city also supports federal funding to continue the Yuma Multimodal Transportation Center Project at the Hotel Del Sol, which would provide residents with alternate methods to get to and from school, work, community and health services.
The city also seeks funds for the deployment of a high-speed fiber network to ensure the entire Yuma region has a secure and reliable high-speed network to support the community as well as city facilities.
The network would also provide a backbone for a future regional high-speed fiber data network shared by Yuma County and the other municipalities within the region.
Sinema explained that the infrastructure bill includes $65 billion in the pot for broadband, the first time that it’s included as infrastructure. The goal is to provide access to high-speed internet to rural areas and hard-to-serve and underserved areas. However, building that middle and last mile is not a profit maker, so the bill subsidizes the effort as an incentive for private corporations to construct the infrastructure.
The senator asked the local officials to start coordinating where the investments should go so when the money is released, they can target those areas.
“I’ve got to get this bill across the House finish line and up to the President’s desk, and I think we can start rocking and rolling,” Sinema said.