Sinema talks water with growers

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday visited with Yuma County agriculture leaders to discuss water infrastructure, conservation and its use in agriculture.
Earlier in the day she met privately with members of the National Border Patrol Council in Yuma. The labor union represents agents and support staff on the U.S. Border Patrol. The press was not invited to this meeting.
She then headed to Somerton to chat about the challenges healthcare officials are facing as they deal with the COVID-10 pandemic and migrant influx. Read more about this conversation online at www.yumasun.com or in the Thursday edition of the Yuma Sun.
Sinema then headed to the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture to discuss water infrastructure and how the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment Law can “positively” impact Yuma, specifically water conservation and agriculture. Sinema was instrumental in getting the law passed.
Sinena told the attendees that she worked hard to make sure the law included money for aging infrastructure and water storage. She offered herself as a resource for using the new law and directing funds to the right places as quickly as possible.
“Arizona absolutely depends on strengthening our state water supplies,” the senator said, pointing out the current megadrought. “We’ve got to secure our water future.”
The aging infrastructure fund has $3.2 million for aging infrastructure, $5 million for strengthening infrastructure for water storage. In total, more than $8 million is available to address water storage conveyance, water recycling and reuse, desalination issues and the Drought Contingency Plan.
In addition, infrastructure funds can be used to expand broadband access to rural areas. “Investing money to expand high-speed broadband access is particularly important to rural Arizona, and it ensures you all, whether for business or education, are actually able to garner and use the resources and tools that we need to be able to compete internationally,” Sinema said.
“My goal now that the President signed it into law is to bird-dog this and make sure Arizona gets every penny that it’s due and that it qualifies for,” she added.
The attendees briefed the senator on what Yuma growers have done with water through public-private partnerships between federal agencies, growers and University of Arizona research facilities, such as the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture.
Dr. Shane Burgess, the dean of the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, explained that Yuma has become the center of innovation for finding solutions for arid farming using science and real-world data. In fact, he added, people fly in from all over the world, from Israel, for example, because it’s No. 1 globally when it comes to water research.
“We set out research to define exactly the efficiency and where we can improve areas,” said Mark Smith, farmer and board president of the Yuma Irrigation District.
With the Colorado River water level dropping, Smith noted that one of the research projects takes a look at water efficiency. The project is supported by the Bureau of Reclamation and multiple university researchers, irrigation districts and other organizations.
Vic Smith, president and CEO of JV Smith Companies, asked Sinema to be particularly sensitive to the needs of this project “because we have developed a lot of new science and a lot of new knowledge and it’s going to make a difference.” He noted that “sometimes research gets bogged down in bureaucracy” and asked for her help in getting through the process.
“What we found is that in many instances crops use a lot less water than has been documented. We’ve also found some cases that go the other way. We’re going to back those numbers with facts soon,” said Dr. Andy French of the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Maricopa.
“You can’t make decisions without the facts. That’s what we’re providing.”
However, it’s more complicated than just using less water or changing irrigation methods. “You cannot sustainably grow crops in the Yuma Valley if you don’t pay attention to salts. The other half of the study is looking at the salt profile,” he noted.
French pointed out that Yuma growers are very efficient when it comes to irrigation practices, with an efficiency rate of 80 to 90%, “such that they cannot afford to cut back without endangering the salt profile.”
The Bureau of Reclamation has focused on efforts to push a drip irrigation system that takes water on and off quickly, instead of waiting five days for irrigation orders to come through.
Michael Norris, area manager of its U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Lower Colorado Basin Region Yuma Area Office, noted that programs are always changing and Carrie Scott, deputy area manager, is instrumental in getting the word out to partners.
One such program centers on salt balancing. It initiated with $2,000 in funding and additional funding of $3.5 million from collaborators has allowed it to continue.
“Yuma is unique. We don’t thrive on our own. We thrive together,” said Robby Barkley, president and CEO of Barkley Ag Enterprises.
David Sharp, who farms in the Mohawk-Wellton area and chairs the Arizona Grain Research and Promotion Council, conducts research projects and programs that assist in reducing freshwater consumption, among other projects. The council is made up of seven Arizona grain producers appointed by the governor.
Mark Smith also briefed the senator on the Yuma County Broadband Project, which will build out a broadband middle-mile fiber network to incentivize last-mile service providers to expand to unserved and underserved areas of the county.
The Board of Supervisors declared broadband the top priority for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds and plans to use the funds toward the countywide broadband backbone. It will benefit Yuma farmers who have long complained about the poor internet service on agricultural fields, in times when the industry is becoming more automated and reliant on high-speed internet technology, such as drones.
Sinema noted that Yuma County is ahead of many communities in this effort and she wants to help the ag industry build on the work they’ve already done.
“My ask for all of you is to tell our team, help us understand what pots of money you want us to go after,” she said. “I want to get those dollars as quickly as possible.”
“Your produce, what you grow, feeds half of America,” Sinema added.
“We’re the tail end of the tail end. We have some of the oldest infrastructure here. We’re excited for the opportunity to get some work done,” noted Charles Cowan of the Yuma Water Users Association.