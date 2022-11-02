Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 79F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.