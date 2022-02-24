Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded to a fire in the Dunes West Mobile Home Park Wednesday afternoon.
Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin said that the fire was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke and fire coming from a single-wide mobile home.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and kept it from spreading to other mobile homes in the park, which is located at 855 W. 32nd St.
A woman and her two small children were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape safely, and without injury.
According to Franklin, the fire heavily damaged the mobile home and its contents and was not able to be reoccupied.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents of the home and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
