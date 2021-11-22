The Foothills Eagle Lodge 4538 held a Quilts of Valor (QOV) award ceremony on Veterans Day honoring six area veterans.
The quilts were awarded to U.S. Army Retired Col. Edmund Thompson, U.S. Navy retired Master Chief Bill Wagner, U.S, Navy veteran Michael Vanatta, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Walter Arend, U.S. Navy veteran Gregory Thomson and U.S. Navy veteran Tim Hanson.
Thompson, who is a Foothills resident, spent 30 years in the U.S. Army, including tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam. Wagner, who also resides in the Foothills, spent 23 years in the U.S. Navy, serving on five different aircraft carriers during the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and Desert Storm.
Vanatta, who spent a total of six years between active duty and reserves in the U.S. Navy, also served a tour of duty in Vietnam. He too resides in the Foothills.
Foothills resident Arend spent five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, which also included a deployment to Vietnam.
Hanson, a resident of Yuma, served in the U.S. Navy for six years.
Thomson, also of the Foothills, served five years in the U.S. Navy aboard the now decommissioned USS Enterprise, which was the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and the eighth naval vessel to bear the name.
Hanson served six years in the U.S. Navy, which included a deployment to Vietnam. He too resides in the Foothills.
Since there is no chapter of QOV in Yuma, the ceremony was presided over by Jennifer Wilson, the organization’s state coordinator from Tucson.
All of the quilts were made by winter visitor Deb Wilson, who is a member of the Missouri River Chapter QOV in her home state of North Dakota.
“I made it my personal mission last spring to find five veterans,” Wilson said. “I think in today’s world, it would be nice to show our support for those who bravely served and sacrificed for our freedoms.”
Quilts of Valor is a nationwide organization, founded in 2003 by Catherin Roberts after her son was deployed in Iraq, consisting of volunteer teams who donate their time and materials to make quilts for veterans.
To date, QOV has awarded more than 286,000 quilts.
Wilson explained that the quilts are presented to veteran and active duty men and women who have been “touched by war.”
All persons must be nominated and have been deployed to a conflict area or had a task or duty that would qualify. They also must have been honorably discharged.
“The quilts are intended to provide them comfort and healing,” Wilson said.
The Foothills Eagle Lodge, located at 11274 S. Fortuna Road, Ste BO8, is also planning to hold another QOV award ceremony next year.