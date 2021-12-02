Six people escaped a Yuma home early Wednesday morning after a father woke up to crackling sounds in the garage – which turned out to be a fire.
There were two adults and four children, ages 7-17, home at the time. The family was asleep when the father heard the unusual noises and went to investigate. Upon finding the fire, he got everyone out safely, according to a press release from the Yuma Fire Department.
YFD responded to the home, located at 7215 E. 25th Place, at about 5:08 a.m., and found heavy smoke and fire coming from both the house and two vehicles in the driveway.
A few moments after YFD arrived, flames began to vent through the roof of the home, YFD reported.
Firefighters brought the fire under control, and extinguished it in approximately 20 minutes. 25th Place between Avenue 7E and College Avenue was closed to traffic while YFD personnel remained on the scene.
The garage and contents, including a vehicle, sustained heavy damage, with sections of the roof collapsing where the fire had extended into attic areas. Two additional vehicles in the driveway sustained heavy damage. None of the surrounding homes and structures sustained damage, and there were no injuries.
The home was not able to be reoccupied and the American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family. YFD personnel stayed on scene to watch for flare-ups and conduct a fire investigation.