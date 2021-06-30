Six people suffered injuries in a two-car collision Monday evening at the intersection of E. 40th Street and S. Chaparral Drive.
Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak said the crash happened at approximately 9:14 p.m. with deputies responding to the location for a report of a collision with injuries.
The initial investigation revealed that a white 1989 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been traveling westbound on 40th Street, when for unknown reasons, the driver crossed over the centerline.
When that happened the pickup truck collided head-on with a white 2012 GMC pickup that was traveling eastbound.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the GMC pickup truck and four passengers were taken to YRMC for serious injuries.
One of the adult passengers was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
This case remains under investigation at this time. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is urged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.