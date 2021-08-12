Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents picked up a 6-year-old boy Monday morning after he was led across the border and sent further into the country by himself.
Camera operators observed the incident, which happened near the Morales Dam, and notified agents working in the area.
Agents responded to the location and found the boy, who was from Guatemala. They said he was crying and scared.
Still video images of the incident show an adult male walking the boy across the border near the dam and waiting until he sees an agent before returning to Mexico.
The Guatemalan boy was taken to the Yuma station where he underwent medical screening and was processed as an unaccompanied minor.
Since October 1st of this year, agents have encountered more than 4,700 unaccompanied children who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico.
More than 500 of those children were 12 years of age and under.
