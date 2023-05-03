Six firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department were among the 15 students who graduated Thursday from Arizona Western College’s Paramedic Program.
Those veteran firefighters were Mike Lowry, Ryan Herzog, Ramon Fraga, Adam Razo, Edwin Barcenas and Colvin Slattery.
In order to graduate they attended 1,000 classroom hours and over 800 field clinical hours, which consisted of rotating through the Emergency Room, Pediatrics, Surgery, and the Labor and Delivery departments at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
They also had to demonstrate their proficiency under hours of supervision of a certified Emergency paramedic.
“This combined 1800 plus hours of dedication and determination over an eleven-month period is equal to a full time job,” said Yuma Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin.
She added that the firefighters were able to complete this intense training program while working full time, raising families and performing their usual community involvement.
Other students graduating from the program were from the Rural Metro, Somerton Cocopah and San Luis Fire Departments, as well as the U.S. Border Patrol.