Six firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department who attended 1,000 classroom hours and completed over 800 hours of field clinical hours were among the 15 students who graduated Thursday from Arizona Western College’s Paramedic Program.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Those veteran firefighters were Mike Lowry, Ryan Herzog, Ramon Fraga, Adam Razo, Edwin Barcenas and Colvin Slattery.

