SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – After a more than two-week reprieve from violence, the city recorded another homicide this week.
One unidentified man was killed and a second wounded Monday at about 3 p.m. in a shooting in a mechanic’s workshop next to a home on Escalonias Avenue, between 47 and 48th streets, on the city’s southeast side, municipal police said.
The wounded person was escorted under police protection to a hospital. His condition was not reported Tuesday.
State police have taken over investigation of the case. No other details were provided.
Before Monday, July 9 was the most recent date of a homicide in San Luis Rio Colorado, a city that has averaged nearly two killings a week for the past two years.
Municipal police told La Tribuna de San Luis, the city’s daily newspaper, that 42 killings occurred in San Luis Rio Colorado between Jan. 1 and June 30, down from 46 recorded during the same period a year ago.
Municipal and state authority attribute most of the bloodshed to feuding between criminal organization or street gangs.