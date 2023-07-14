Arizona Classical Ballet will be performing the Sleeping Beauty Ballet on a local stage this weekend, featuring four male guest dancers who all studied in the studio and went on to professional careers.
“We are so thrilled to be sharing this amazing ballet with our community,” said Erika Bowen, artistic director of Arizona Classical Ballet. “It’s a beautiful story … to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful music.”
Set to a score by Russian composer Tchaikovsky, the ballet is the story of love conquering over evil in this classic French fairy tale. The dances were choreographed by Tchaikovsky’s long-time collaborator, Marius Petipa. The ballet was first presented at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, on January 15, 1890.
In the story, the malevolent fairy Carabosse, angered that she wasn’t invited to the christening of baby Princess Aurora, curses her to 100 years’ slumber by a single prick of her finger on her 16th birthday. Doomed by fate, only a prince’s sweet kiss can break the spell and awaken the sleeping beauty.
Bowen said she was drawn to present the ballet especially because of the beautiful story of several fairies bestowing wonderful character traits on the baby princess. She also wanted to offer the community an opportunity to enjoy an artistic production with family and friends in the summer in a cool auditorium.
“Our dancers have been hard at work on this lavish production,” said Bowen, describing it as technically challenging. “We are so honored to have four men performing in this story ballet. All the men teach ballet and have danced professionally. The youngest is headed to Los Angeles to dance at a university on scholarship.”
She continued: “All these men have been students in the past. Our dancers are Lane Blue, Nick Mesa, Christopher Jobe and my husband, Bradley Bowen. We also have a young boy who is 10 years old performing in our production.”
Lane Blue graduated from the University of Arizona as a dance major and has traveled around the world performing in such countries as China. He taught dance for many years in Los Angeles and currently teaches ballet and jazz in Phoenix.
Nick Mesa has been an associate artistic director in New Mexico and Arkansas. He currently travels to Texas as a guest artist and guest teacher in ballet and in pas de deux.
Christopher Jobe just received a scholarship to a university in Los Angeles and will be leaving this fall to study theater and commercial dance there.
Bradley Bowen is the executive director of Arizona Classical Ballet, where he teaches ballet, tap, yoga and contemporary dance.
“We normally don’t have this wonderful opportunity to have this many male dancers in our ballet,” Erika Bowen said. “Sleeping Beauty requires at least four men to represent the four princes from all over different kingdoms who come and attend Princess Aurora’s 16th birthday. It is a very beautiful scene called the Rose Adagio.”
A Yuma native, Erika Bowen danced professionally with various companies for several years. After the birth of her daughter, she returned to Yuma to be near family and opened her dance studio about 11 years ago. The studio is now registering students for fall classes in ballet, pointe, pas de deux, contemporary, tap and yoga.