Arizona Classical Ballet will be performing the Sleeping Beauty Ballet on a local stage this weekend, featuring four male guest dancers who all studied in the studio and went on to professional careers.

“We are so thrilled to be sharing this amazing ballet with our community,” said Erika Bowen, artistic director of Arizona Classical Ballet. “It’s a beautiful story … to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful music.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you