A sleeping teenager was injured early Friday morning when a vehicle collided with a home.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of West 20th Place at 1:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle colliding with a residence.
The initial investigation showed a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado collided with a cinder block wall and into an exterior wall of the residence. A 17-year-old female was asleep inside the residence and received minor injuries.
Witnesses observed the driver leaving the scene on foot, YPD said. The registered owner’s wallet was located outside the driver’s door. With the assistance of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Dillon Olaiz was located at his residence and taken into custody.
Olaiz was arrested and booked on numerous felony charges, YPD said.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor; however, the case is still under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with information to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.