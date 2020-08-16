For the first time in its history, San Luis High School’s SkillsUSA chapter was recognized as a Gold Chapter of Excellence by the Arizona SkillsUSA Chapter of Excellence Program.
Under the leadership of Yanelly Munoz and Ludwika Curiel, both 2020 graduates, San Luis’ SkillsUSA chapter was one among 15 other Arizona schools selected to receive this distinction for the 2019-2020 academic year.
“I am incredibly proud of my SkillsUSA advisers, national officers and state officers and the work they did last school year as they continue to advocate and promote CTE (career and technical education),” said Nereida Lansman, CTE instructional leader and SkillsUSA adviser at SLHS. “The Gold Chapter of Distinction was possible due to the robust CTE student leadership commitment and involvement.”
According to a press release from Yuma Union High School District, which houses SLHS, the chapter received the award by coordinating and facilitating various projects and events including establishing tiered student leadership cohorts to represent CTE and SkillsUSA on campus, community, district, state and national levels; completing a welding structure for A.T. Pancrazi Insurance Agency; and participating in the Red Ribbon Campaign.
The high school has been home to a number of student leaders in the regional, state and national levels of SkillsUSA, including Melissa Moreno and Miguel Nunez, who both assumed leadership roles as national officers.
“San Luis has impressive student leadership, as evidenced by our representation at the regional, state and national levels of the SkillsUSA organization,” said SLHS Assistant Principal David Barrios. “This award acknowledges the hard work that students and advisers put in to forge partnerships and relationships with industry and community personnel. It’s always great to see community involvement on campus and student involvement out in the community.”