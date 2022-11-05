State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman visited San Luis High School after learning engineering students were completing introductory courses at a great success rate within Arizona’s three public universities.
Principal Rob Jankowski shared the information with the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board at the Oct. 12 regular meeting.
The Arizona State University Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence reached out to SLHS after learning engineering students’ feats. Hoffman was among those who visited the school to hear the enthusiasm of engineering teacher Fernando Ramirez and one of his accomplished students who’s going to nationals for robotics and urban search and rescue.
Within the three public universities, 80% of SLHS alumni receive either an A or B in introductory engineering classes and 100% receive either an A, B or C.
Finally, Jankowski identified the three factors that significantly contribute to the school’s success: support from the governing board to let students travel for national competitions; support from within the district to provide funds for state-of-the-art equipment; and passion from teachers like Ramirez.
In other action, Neil Brown from YUHSD’s business department reported that the average salary of all employed teachers in Fiscal Year 2022 has increased about 24% since 2018. Teachers now make about $54,190 annually, compared to the previous $51,365.
Brown also reported that the district has spent about 17% of its maintenance and operations budget, or $15.1 million out of a budgeted $90.2 million. For the capital fund, the district has spent $101,084 out of $20.5 million.
Regarding the student activities report, Brown reported a net change of $15,046 down. This means “our clubs are spending money, they’re doing things, putting their minutes through and hosting activities,” he said.
Brown also provided an overview of the annual financial report. He highlighted that expenditures have gone up to $69.4 million from the past year’s $65.2 million. He attributed the $4 million increase to rising costs.
The board approved the purchase of land located at the northwest corner of Avenue A and 11th Street for a warehouse extension. The land is being purchased below asking price.
“It is an opportunity for us to expand our warehouse in the future,” Superintendent Gina Thompson said. “We always need space and this opportunity came up after a lot of work on (Associate Superintendent Dianne) Cordery’s behalf, trying to actually ask questions about the land, and we did not receive any response, so very excited about this.
“Again, it’s just the purchase of the property and the expansion we will see in the future,” she added.
The board voted to approve a financial software contract with a company that hasn’t been used by any other school district in the state yet.
The board also voted to offer the position of superintendent to Tim Brienza, an associate superintendent, and have the board president enter negotiations with the candidate.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.