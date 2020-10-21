San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup was unanimously selected to the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police Board of Directors (AACOP).
The AACOP Board is focused on promoting and enhancing cooperation and coordination between public and private entities in the interests of law enforcement in Arizona.
“It is indeed an honor to be selected for a seven year term to represent our law enforcement community and other Chiefs of Police here in our Southwest communities and across the State of Arizona,” Chief Jessup said.
Chief of Police for the San Luis Police Department for the last three years, Jessup joins the seven member prestigious group of Chiefs from various cities in the State of Arizona.
San Luis, which has a population of approximately 38,000 people, is the largest city in Arizona with a port of entry along the U.S./Mexico border.
Chief Jessup, who was born and raised in California, started his career in 1982 as a police officer in San Jacinto, California after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation from Vanguard University in 1981.
He has worked for several other departments to include the Yuma Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety during his career in law enforcement.
He also serves as a college adjunct professor in the Administration of Criminal Justice program at Glendale Community College in Phoenix, where he teaches a variety of criminal justice classes.
In addition to being a sought after public speaker on the issues of developing leadership teams and personal success in the faith based and business communities, he has also taught cultural diversity at the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Chief Jessup is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command class #441, and serves as a member of the Arizona Supreme Court DUI case processing committee and work group.
He is also a recipient of the FBI LEEDA Trilogy Award, which he was awarded after successfully completing the Supervisory, Command and Executive Leadership Institute courses through the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.