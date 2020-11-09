SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis Police Department increased the number of canine officers to four, thanks to the recent acquisition of Baco who joins the K-9 police force.
The Belgian Malinois was purchased through California-based Adlerhorst International, LLC., and is now undergoing nearly three months of training before it goes into full swing with the officer in charge.
Lt. Marco Santana, a spokesman for the department, said that the K-9 unit has grown since its creation in 2010 as a useful tool for police work. “The K-9 dogs that we have have dual training. They can detect drugs and can attack when an individual needs to be subdued. The unit has been very useful for the department, especially with drug seizures in the city,” said Santana.
He added that Baco cost almost $12,500. The training will be done at home by Sgt. Damien Miller, a certified K-9 instructor, so there will be no additional cost for SLPD.
Since its creation, two dogs have been retired from the K-9 unit due to their years of service, Zaza being the first, with seven years of service, and Denis the second, after eight years in the unit. Both dogs remained at the home of the officers who had them in charge, after leaving the force.