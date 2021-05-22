After being asked not to carry one of its flags, the San Luis Police Department declined an invitation from San Luis High School to have the SLPD Honor Guard participate in Friday night’s graduation ceremony.
“We congratulate all of the graduates and family members, along with the school’s staff for their achievements during this pandemic and difficult times,” San Luis police wrote in a statement. “We will continue to work hand-in-hand with San Luis High School as our school resource officers have always done.”
According to the statement, the administration of San Luis High School, citing its policy on neutrality, asked members of the Honor Guard not to carry its department flag during the ceremony.
The flag, which is black with a single horizontal blue stripe across the center, has three department logos ringed in a double circle in its center and gold tassels arounds its entirety.
It is one of three flags the Honor Guard carries when it presents the nation’s colors during ceremonies and events within the community, along with the U.S. flag and the Arizona flag.
“At this time we graciously declined the invitation to participate,” the statement read.
The Honor Guard carried the exact same flag – which also represents the “thin blue line,” a symbol created to show support for law enforcement, during San Luis High School’s 2019 Graduation Ceremony. There were no graduations held in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The “thin blue line” symbol, however, has become polarizing to some over recent years.
Lt. Marco Santana explained that the department flag, with its “thin blue line,” is meant to recognize and honor all law enforcement officials who have given their lives to protect the communities they serve.
The SLPD has lost one officer in the line of duty, patrolman Jose Orduño, who died on April 3, 1986.
Orduño was killed when his patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle on Highway 95, while he was responding to an emergency call to back up a detective.
He had been with the San Luis police Department for only two years at the time of death and left behind a wife and a child.
Eric Patten, spokesperson for the Yuma Union High School District, said the district will not be commenting on the matter, saying the focus should instead be on the thousands of students who will be graduating.
He also confirmed that San Luis High School, unlike the other four schools in the district, will not have an Honor Guard at Friday night’s graduation ceremony.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the Yuma Police Department, which provided Honor Guards for both the Gila Ridge and Cibola High graduation ceremonies, received an email from the school district informing them that the only two flags that can be carried are the U.S. flag and the Arizona flag.
YPD has a department flag similar to the one the SLPD uses. Instead of the blue line going horizontally, it goes vertically across the center of the flag.
Franklin added that to the best of the department’s knowledge, this is the first time the Honor Guard has been told by the high school district which flags it could carry.
She further stated that YPD’s Honor Guard has carried its department flag at high school graduation ceremonies in the past.
