The San Luis Police Department recently became only the 7th law enforcement agency in the United States to earn the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy (LEEDA) Award.
On Feb. 2, Chief of Police Richard Jessup, and his command staff of Lt. Marco Santana, Lt. Miguel Alvarez, and Lt. Nigel Reynoso were all formally recognized for their completion of the training and earning of the rare and prestigious award.
“From the time that I was blessed to be the Chief at the police department almost four years ago, my priority has been to build successful teams through professional development,’ Chief Jessup said. “I am more than honored to be the Chief, and for the accomplishments of the Command staff and other staff members who are taking these leadership trainings and for us to receive this exclusive award.”
The awards were presented to Chief Jessup and the command staff by Retired Commander Ron Bayne, who is teaching an FBI LEEDA Supervisor Leadership school in San Luis last week.
Theses award is given to agencies in which all of the top command staff have successfully passed the three core leadership education programs that provide the latest intensive instruction in management concepts and practices faced by today’s law enforcement professionals.
Chief Jessup further stated that, “the San Luis Mayor, council members, and city manager, as well as the community have been more than gracious with their tremendous support of the department’s goals in leadership development.”