The San Luis Police Department is seeking the public’s help in connection to a man’s death recently.
SLPD officers responded to the corner of 2nd Avenue and B Street Friday in reference to an unresponsive male subject, identified as Ezequiel Andrade.
Ezequiel was transported to the hospital, and appeared to have been going through a heat stroke, SLPD reported.
On Saturday, SLPD was notified by hospital personnel that he had passed away.
SLPD has no fixed address on Ezequiel and no next of kin. His date of birth is July 25, 1969.
If anyone recognizes the name and can identify him, contact SLPD at 928-341-2420.