The San Luis Police Department will be conducting a DUI Enforcement Detail and (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail as part of the Halloween Weekend.
The details will start on Friday, Oct. 30 and last until Sunday, Nov. 1, with the purpose being to detect, stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.
Officers will also be conducting traffic enforcement activities to promote safe and attentive driving.
Funding to pay for these special details was provided through a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
These funds help the SLPD to increase the number of officers on patrol throughout the City of San Luis, with the goal of significantly minimizing the number of traffic related incidents.
San Luis police would also like to encourage all residents of the City of San Luis and those who are visiting to be safe and conscious drivers this Halloween weekend.
If you plan to drink alcoholic beverages, please use a designated sober driver.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.