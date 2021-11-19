Officers from the The San Luis Police Department will be out in full force over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend conducting DUI and Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs (STEPs) details.
Both details will begin on Wednesday, November 24 and continue through Saturday, Nov. 27, with the purpose being to detect, stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.
Offices will also carry out traffic enforcement activities to promote safe and attentive driving.
Money to pay for the details was provided through grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
These funds help the SLPD to increase the number of officers on patrol throughout the City of San Luis, with the goal being to reduce the number of traffic related incidents.
Extra officers will be patrolling the city's streets focusing on occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding and pedestrian safety.
These extra officers are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
The SLPD would also like to remind everyone who drinks alcoholic beverages to have a sober designated driver, and that it only takes a few seconds to fasten a seatbelt.
"A seat belt could help save your life," SLPD spokesperson, Lt. Marco Santana said. "Be responsible and enjoy the celebrations."
Another reminder is that violating traffic laws is punishable by fines and possible jail time.
The SLPD also askes motorists to report any suspect impaired, reckless and unsafe drivers by calling (928) 341-3420 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies or 78-Crime at 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
"If you see something, say something," Lt. Santana said.
