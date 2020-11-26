The San Luis Police Department will conducting a DUI Enforcement Detail and Traffic Enforcement Detail as part of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The details started Wednesday and last until Sunday, with the purpose being to detect, stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.
Officers will also conduct traffic enforcement activities to promote safe and attentive driving.
These funds help the SLPD to increase the number of officers on patrol throughout the City of San Luis, with the goal of significantly minimizing the number of traffic related incidents.
San Luis police would also like to encourage all city residents and those who are visiting to be safe and conscious drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Additionally, if you plan to drink alcoholic beverages, SLP officers ask that you use a designated sober driver.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.