SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Mayor Santos González Yescas described the construction of the electricity generating plant by the federal government as a high-impact project that will mark a new chapter for the municipality and the region.
The project, initiated in 2019 by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), will generate 647.89 megawatts of electricity in a plant that combines the use of natural gas and steam to generate energy.
During a recent press conference, the mayor announced that the state-owned utility company reports slightly over 50% progress in the construction of the plant located to the east of the city, along the road that connects to the toll road to El Golfo de Santa Clara.
“This project will be a before and after for San Luis Rio Colorado, and other developments will follow as a consequence, like the high-impact projects we are already experiencing,” said González Yescas.
As part of the progress in the construction of the Combined Cycle Power Plant, led by the Spanish firm Grupo TSK, on Aug. 25, CFE announced the arrival of a large steam turbine from Germany.
The mayor of San Luis further detailed that the turbine arrived through the commercial border crossing and will be installed at the under-construction plant, with completion and operation estimated for the beginning of 2025.
The project has been highlighted by the mayor as a catalyst for the city’s development and that of the municipality and the region, by strengthening electricity supply to communities.
The project is one of the six combined cycle electricity generation plants that CFE is building in the country, out of 16 generation plants in development.
To put the impact of the plant into perspective, it has been reported that it will export electricity to Arizona, and one megawatt of electricity is equivalent to the energy that can supply an average of 330 households in one hour.
González Yescas noted that CFE is also making progress in replacing poles and facilities damaged by the recent storm, as well as electric transformers that were damaged due to the high temperatures this summer, which had left several areas of the municipality without electricity.