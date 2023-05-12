The Yuma Sun was at County 13th Street and the Yuma Levee Road from roughly 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. as Title 42 expired.
A Senegalese native by the name of Mohammed was among a group of about 60 migrants who arrived at County 13th Street and the Yuma Levee Road Thursday night shortly before Title 42 expired at 8:59 p.m.
While the group he arrived with was mainly adult males, there were a few families with young children. Most of the migrants were from Senegal, Peru and the Dominican Republic.
Mohammed said it took him 12 days to get to Yuma County, and he believed he had a better chance of being admitted to the U.S. if he made it before the deadline.
“The trip was very difficult,” Mohammed said while waiting to be picked up by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents. “I’m going to New Orleans.”
A similar sized group of migrants arrived about a half hour before Mohammed’s did, and instead of waiting to be picked up by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, who were not on scene at the time, they continued walking along the Yuma Levee Road toward the city of Yuma.
Border Patrol agents, however, caught up with them later and transported them in a bus back to the Yuma station for processing.
Shortly before the 9 p.m. deadline elapsed, another Yuma Border Patrol agent arrived at County 13th Street and Yuma Levee Road in a van and transported some of Mohammed’s group to the Yuma Station.
Two park rangers from the Department of Interior in Yuma also eventually arrived on scene and made sure migrants who crossed in the area remained until they could be picked up by Border Patrol. The two Department of Interior park rangers arrived about 30 minutes after this Yuma Sun reporter arrived. Other than the two park rangers, there was no other law enforcement on the scene as Title 42 ended, although Border Patrol agents would periodically come through and pick up groups.
A third group of migrants, which was similar in size, showed up about a half hour after the deadline.