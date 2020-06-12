The smoke that has been filling the skies of Yuma the past couple of days is likely coming from across the border, according to an official with the Rural/Metro Fire Department.
Fire Chief Tim Soule explained that the smoke, which is being blown into Yuma from a southwesterly direction, is probably the result of agriculture fields being burned.
“The smoke appears to be coming from Mexico, which would make sense giving the prevailing winds,” Soule said.
Prescribed field burns this time of year typically happen in the Gila Valley, Dome Valley, the Tacna area and in Imperial County. Fields are also being burned in Mexico.
Fields are typically burned in the months of June, July and possibly into August, usually in the morning to allow the smoke to dissipate by the afternoon.
Soule added that while Rural/Metro has issued some burn permits recently, none were for fires as large as the one causing all the smoke, or in that area of the county.
Rural/Metro administers the controlled burn program locally through the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the Yuma County Health Department, issuing between 800 and 1,000 permits a year.
The Burn Permit Program is a structured program that allows Yuma County residents to burn on prescribed burn days. Some open burns require a site inspection prior to the issuing of the burn permit to ensure fire safety.
Weather conditions are the biggest factor in deciding whether to burn or not, which is why Soule said that Rural/Metro will not be issuing permits for prescribed burns now that the temperatures are increasing.
If the temperature is too hot, the fire can become intense, while if the day is too cold, the fire can smolder for several days and continue releasing smoke into the air.