Election Day on Tuesday in Yuma County may have been one of the smoothest on record.
How smooth was it?
“Our staff has never gone home on a presidential election before midnight and we’re looking at finishing up here shortly,” said Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. “So I’m really excited.”
“I think for the most part we handled things pretty well and any concerns voters had as far as processes we were able to handle, any complaints we took care of, and those were minimal overall.
“I really think it was a smooth day. I think I’m surprised at how smooth it went. I really think it was just the preparation. We put a lot of effort into making sure that we had a contingency plan for any occurrence that might happen, technical issues, or printing issues, or staffing issues.
“We weren’t not able to handle whatever came up, we didn’t have any staffing issues, and no excessive wait times.”
Pouquette said 9,488 voters cast ballots in person on Tuesday.
“And before we started Election Day we had 54,672 accepted ballots.”
There are 103,273 registered voters in Yuma County.
The turnout helped to determine, among other things, the next president of the United States, Arizona’s newest U.S. Senator, two U.S. Representatives, two state senators and two state representatives, and whether or not it will be legal for adults (21 years old or older) in Arizona to possess and use marijuana.
Polls in Arizona and Yuma County opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and closed 13 hours later.
During that time, some lines were reported at some of the 11 polling locations in Yuma County, but nothing major.
According to Kevin Tunell, communications director for Yuma County, the longest wait time was 24 minutes at the Yuma Catholic High School polling site. Also, there was a 20-minute wait in the evening at Somerton City Hall.
“The rest of the day it was really pretty minimal,” said Tunell
“There were some little things. but nothing that was a show stopper.”
He said there was a report of a person with a weapon outside the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center polling site in San Luis, “but I found that not to be true.
“Police were called, but nobody was arrested.
“In terms of anything major, I have not been made aware of any major glitches or problems at this point. I think they did a really good job of getting everything ready.”
“We’re sitting at about 61 percent turnout so far before we find out how many ballots we have left to process,” said Pouquette.
“There was a lot of chaos and information provided to voters, voters were very confused about weather their ballot was already counted, or whether they were getting an early ballot or whether they were going to a polling place.
“I think given how much information voters were getting from all different directions, I think for the most part we handled things pretty well. And any concerns voters had as far as processes, we were able to handle, any complains we took care of, those were minimal overall.
“All those early ballots were processed so early that I think that gave us a head start to really hit the ground running.”