If you were enjoying a day in the Colorado River, and a snake came swimming toward you, would you know what to do?
Fortunately, that scenario doesn’t happen often here, according to the experts at Yuma’s Arizona Game and Fish Department.
But it did happen to my family recently on the Colorado River, several miles north of Martinez Lake near Picacho State Park.
We stopped at a sandbar for lunch, where a snake swam up to the boat … and then tried to get in.
So what should one do in that scenario?
According to Chris Bedinger at Game and Fish, the best thing to do is to leave the snake alone. “If it comes toward your boat, push it off with an oar or something safe, but they’re typically just crossing to the other side.”
Most snakes have the ability to swim, but they don’t do it often, Richard Myers with Game and Fish noted.
“Most species are terrestrial and do not typically swim or are even around the water/river areas,” Myers said.
However, it’s still important to be careful around any snakes found swimming.
“There are non-venomous and venomous snakes that swim and it’s probably best to treat every snake as venomous unless you can positively identify it,” Bedinger said.
And just how common is it to encounter a swimming snake here?
Both Bedinger and Myers agreed that it’s a rare occurrence.
Bedinger said he hears of it happening once every couple of years, while Myers noted, “Very rare unless you are boating at the north end of Mittry Lake where a population of the non-venomous water banded snakes live. Even still, I have not heard of these snakes coming after boaters and they try to avoid humans.”
The Mittry Lake snakes are a non-native species of water snakes that showed up there several years ago, Myers noted.
So if you encounter a snake, what’s it doing?
Usually, they are just crossing to the other side, Bedinger said.
“The water banded snakes are a swimming snake, so they may be swimming for food, cover and/or shelter. Any other snake species, probably just to get to a particular area,” Myers said.
The good news is, should there be a snake in the water, it will be visible to you, and not underwater. The snake I saw, which was well over six feet long, was swimming in a serpentine motion on top of the water, much like it moves on land.
“The water banded snakes and any other that may swim cannot breathe underwater and would swim on or near the surface,” Myers said.
Game and Fish notes snake encounters in the water are rare, but should you encounter one, simply let it go on its way. If one does board your boat, take a deep breath, and use an oar to gently nudge it back into the water.