The Yuma City Council got a first look at the hard numbers reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. The sales tax figures for the last two months offer a snapshot of where the city will end up in the foreseeable future, according to City Administrator Phil Rodriguez.
While tax revenues in March were “fairly decent,” which Rodriguez attributed to extra spending in response to the pandemic, the months of April and May show decreases when compared to the previous year.
With April and May combined, the revenues for the general fund, the road tax and the public safety tax all decreased by 3.5%. The 2% hospitality tax sustained the most significant impact, with nearly a 40% drop.
When viewed separately, May experienced an even steeper decline in tax revenues. The general fund, the road tax and the public safety tax all declined by 6.59%, while the 2% hospitality tax decreased by 58.31%.
The “snapshot” numbers were presented as part of a public hearing held by the council on the proposed final budget and the primary property tax levy for fiscal year 2021.
Rodriguez acknowledged that the council for the most part was being asked to adopt a budget without knowing what’s coming in the next few months. But he noted that his “Plan for Recovery” includes diminished revenues for the next year.
The proposed 2021 budget of $249 million includes a Capital Improvement Program of $51.4 million, an operating budget of $186 million, interfund transfers of $12 million, and wastewater interfund borrowing of $193,068.
The budget is based in part on an estimated primary property tax levy that is anticipated to raise $14.2 million in tax revenue. This estimate is derived from the assessed valuation provided by the Yuma County assessor on Feb. 4 and multiplied by a tax rate of $2.3185 on each $100 of assessed valuation.
There is no proposed increase from the 2020 tax rate of $2.3185, but the city expects to collect an additional $254,403 due to increased home valuations.
The proposed tax rate for the Mall Maintenance District, which maintains the downtown off-street parking areas, is $3.4152 on each $100 of assessed valuation, which is lower than the 2020 tax rate of $4.7398. The levy is anticipated to raise about $110,000 in tax revenues for 2021.
One citizen asked to speak during the hearing. Gary Wright noted that it was great news to hear that water and wastewater fees and the property tax rate would remain the same. But he was particularly pleased that the street preservation funding will increase by 101% over the previous year. He said fixing the streets is the No. 1 priority for the public. He then asked how much the city is spending on street preservation. Rodriguez explained that while the funding for this year was $1.4 million, next year’s street budget is $2.8 million.
Wright also asked about a long-range plan for neighborhood streets. Rodriguez noted that the city has been focused on arterial and collector roads, which are more traveled, but that city staff and council would be sitting down to work out a long-term plan.
Pointing out that Yuma has had trouble retaining police officers, Wright questioned if the officers would be receiving their promised salary increases. Rodriguez said that the market rate adjustment for all city employees, including police officers, would be deferred until Jan. 1, when the city will have a better picture of the revenues coming in. Perhaps, Rodriguez added, the city will be able to use the additional dollars coming to the city through the CARES Act.
The intent is “absolutely” for every police officer and every city employee to see that increase in 2021, he said.
In conclusion, Rodriguez noted, through cost-saving measures in every fund and every department, the budget is balanced.
As for next year, he said city staff will track revenues very closely, but he is confident that they have been conservative enough that they won’t have to make adjustments during the year.
The council unanimously adopted the final budget as presented. The final request for adoption of the tax levy will go before the council on July 15.