Representatives from local, state and federal agencies convened via Zoom to take part in the Greater Yuma Area Community Prosperity Virtual Summit, a “springboard for collaborative partnership opportunities among stakeholders” hosted by the University of Arizona (UA)-Yuma.
The first in a series of community prosperity summits developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (USDA-OPPE) and set to take place throughout the nation, Thursday’s summit attracted over 100 virtual “attendees” as more than 15 panelists presented snapshots of “thriving, sustainable communities” in rural Arizona via the lenses of agricultural resources, education, economic and workforce development and community partnerships.
“(In) April 2017, President Trump established a task force through Executive Order 13790 to identify legislative regulatory and policy changes to promote agriculture, economic development, job growth, infrastructure improvements, technological innovation, energy security and improved quality of life,” said Tanya Hodges, summit host and regional academic programs manager for UA-Yuma. “The task force called for a local, regional, grassroots, bottom-up approach, calling for action. Today begins our response.”
According to Hodges, by collaborating to improve the region, the Greater Yuma area will increase its “world-class resources, tools and support (for) robust, sustainable communities” for both the current generation and those to follow.
One snapshot in which this mindset has become particularly clear is education.
According to Arizona Western College President Daniel Corr, education is the means to achieving prosperity and this “shared goal of creating thriving communities.”
In the spirit of “thinking big,” AWC established a “big, hairy audacious goal” of doubling baccalaureate attainment in Yuma and La Paz counties by 2035. While AWC is “statutorily prohibited” from awarding baccalaureate degrees, it serves as the catalyst through which students may arrive there.
Nearly three years ago, the college began offering a “specialized tuition rate” of $25 per credit hour to high school students. In the last year alone, according to Corr, this resource boosted dual enrollment participation by 104%.
“Last year, 17% of our population was high school students – just two years earlier, that percentage was 6,” Corr said. “There is an amazing momentum starting in Yuma (that is) creating a college-going culture in our community. We have a lot of compelling data that shows us the magic number is two. Once a high school student successfully completes two college level courses, it is inevitable they will go on to higher education and they will earn a degree at significantly higher levels than those students who did not have that opportunity.”
Echoed by Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree, community prosperity rests upon education and the partnerships that add vitality to the system.
“The prosperity that we so desire and hope for for our community, for our state and for our country certainly is very dependent on education,” Tyree said. “One of the things that I’m encouraged by is the fact that our community sees the importance of that particular partnership, and I think that word is a very key and important word because if we’re going to be successful, we have to partner together.”
To foster this, Tyree has worked to secure partnerships with “a number of different organizations” in the community to funnel career and technical education experiences into K-12 education in order to better prepare students for higher education and life beyond.
“We are the beginning of the pipeline for that, so it’s important that we develop that,” Tyree said. “Our students need to be thinking about not only what types of careers, or maybe clusters of careers, that they are interested in, but they also need to be thinking about what they need to do in order to get there. That really goes hand-in-hand with the idea of education in general, because we believe that the key to education is engagement, and engagement comes from students being able to participate in relevant, hands-on types of activities.”
OPPORTUNITY GAPS EXIST
While the summit introduced an array of available resources as well as areas in which Yuma is making strides toward prosperity, it also highlighted opportunity gaps that Yuma faces as a rural community in Arizona.
According to Julie Engel, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation (GYEDC), 180,000 jobs were created in Arizona within the last two years, with 165,000 expected to be added within the coming year; however, Yuma isn’t experiencing an equal share of the surge.
“The reality is all of that growth is happening in one area, and that’s Maricopa,” Engel said. “Maricopa County has the largest GDP (gross domestic product), it’s where all the jobs are happening; it’s also where all of the wealth is located, it’s where all the investment is located, it’s where they’re growing the education system.”
According to Engel, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Maricopa County was projected to grow 190 jobs per day, while Yuma County was only projected to grow 78 jobs per month. Further projections by the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity indicate that 84.7% of future job growth will also occur in Maricopa County alone.
“That leaves 15% for the rest of the state, and not to mention our GDP – Greater Phoenix’s GDP is 12.5% higher than the state average GDP,” said Engel. “No one else in the state is even at the state average. So we do have a systemic issue here.”
Additionally, according to Engel, the Arizona Department of Transportation’s initiative to expand broadband connectivity has secured fiber for the Casa Grande area, Tucson and “all of Maricopa County,” while Yuma continues to fall under the radar.
“They have a project to have a third-party initiative come in and increase broadband in (the) Arizona Department of Transportation’s infrastructure right of way,” said Engel. “The projected projects are along I-10, I-19 which doesn’t even exist yet and I-17. I-40 is in their five-year projection plan, but I-8 isn’t even in their sight. I-8 is not projected to receive any broadband infrastructure growth in the next five to 10 years.”
According to Engel, this is “absolutely the norm,” in that investment tends to hoard in one area of the state.
“We just saw the Board of Regents award millions of dollars to Tempe, Arizona, for a commercial development to happen on campus,” she said. “Can you imagine the impact those millions of dollars would have had on this state if those monies would have been pushed out to grow opportunities in rural Arizona to access higher education?”
If Arizona is a wheel, according to Engel, the hub in the middle “is where all the money, investment and education is,” while the spokes represent the state’s rural areas.
“This wheel will collapse if we don’t start funding rural Arizona,” said Engel. “This has been a nationwide issue – other states have come together and found ways to ensure that the rural communities will have investment, or at least people who are interested in investing. We have to change the mindset, and that’s what I’m hoping we do. I’m going to be very frank; Arizona’s not doing it well – Arizona has abandoned rural (communities) and we have to change that wheel, (or) it will collapse. We are doing well as Yuma, but we could be doing better.”