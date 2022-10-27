Yuma was still in the 90s last week, but now the region has found itself dipping into lower temperatures. With daily highs in the 80s and 70s, it’s safe to say that Yuma’s entered a new season of weather. And officially, the monsoon season has ended as well.
Lead Meteorologist Alex Young from the National Weather Service Phoenix office reported that Yuma County – especially in its eastern portions – experienced precipitation levels well above normal for monsoon season. He cited two maps published by the University of Arizona, which show that Yuma County experienced no more than two inches of rain from June 2022 to September 2022 and no more than 200% of its average for monsoon season.
“For Yuma specifically, there were some data issues late August through September so the maps are showing a bit under normal, but we surmise that Yuma itself was near normal precipitation,” Young concluded.
The average for June through September adds up to 1.13 inches based on NWS data for Yuma County from 1991 to 2020. The amount observed for this year is unknown but the following is a comparison of this year’s data with the average by month:
• June: 0.01 in. (2022) vs. 0.01 in. average.
• July: Trace amounts in 2022 (less than measurable amount was present on ground) vs. 0.24 in. average.
• August: 0.58 in. (2022) vs. 0.20 in. average.
• September: Missing data vs. 0.68 in. average.
As far as temperatures from July to September are concerned, Young found that they were within one degree of normal or “generally slightly above average.” June was well above normal because the “average temperature was over two degrees above average.”
NWS’ recorded average temperatures compared to the historical average from 1991 to 2020 for these months are as follows:
• June: 91.7 F (2022) vs. 89.1 F average
• July: 95.3 F (2022) vs. 94.6 F average
• August: 94.4 F (2022) vs. 94.8 F average
• September: 91.0 F (2022) vs. 89.5 F average
NWS has also been monitoring drought conditions.
“Yuma County was under D2-D4 conditions or ‘Severe to Exceptional Drought’ at the beginning of the monsoon season and is now under mostly Moderate Drought conditions,” Young said. “Thus, the conclusion to draw here is that the monsoon season helped improve drought conditions across Yuma County.”
As Yumans prepare for the chillier months ahead, they may not need to bundle up as much. Young explained that the region may experience warmer than normal temperatures and less precipitation than average.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.