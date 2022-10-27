Yuma was still in the 90s last week, but now the region has found itself dipping into lower temperatures. With daily highs in the 80s and 70s, it’s safe to say that Yuma’s entered a new season of weather. And officially, the monsoon season has ended as well.

Lead Meteorologist Alex Young from the National Weather Service Phoenix office reported that Yuma County – especially in its eastern portions – experienced precipitation levels well above normal for monsoon season. He cited two maps published by the University of Arizona, which show that Yuma County experienced no more than two inches of rain from June 2022 to September 2022 and no more than 200% of its average for monsoon season.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

