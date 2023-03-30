The Wellton Police Department and Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to an online threat directed at Antelope High School on Wednesday.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said at 8:13 a.m., a staff member reported that she had received information that a shooting might happen at the school.
“The information was initially reported to us and relayed to all law enforcement agencies in the area,” Pavlak said.
A helicopter from the Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) also responded to the scene to provide aerial assistance.
The school, which serves students from ninth to 12th grade, alerted parents via email and kept them updated with posts on its Facebook page.
Pavlak said the school premises were cleared and deputies remained at the scene to investigate the incident.
Out of an abundance of caution, students were also released early.
Pavlak said that during the initial investigation, deputies were able to determine the threat was made in a post on a social media site.
“The person who made the threat was a student but not at school today,” Pavlak said.
Deputies were not able to locate any threatening posts made to any social media sites, and after several interviews, the threats were determined to be unfounded.
The Antelope Union High School District thanked the sheriff’s office, Wellton police and Yuma Border Patrol agents on its Facebook page for their rapid response and guidance during the incident.
Pavlak added that YCSO encourages the community to continue to report any suspicious activity or threats of violence directed at schools.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.