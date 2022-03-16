A threat was made to Gowan Science Academy via social media Saturday evening, but an investigation found the threat was not credible, according to the Crane School District and the Yuma Police Department.
After the threat from March 12 was made known to school administration by parents and students, GSA’s principal reported the incident to YPD. A thorough investigation was conducted and YPD informed administration the following day, March 13, that the threat was not credible.
According to YPD, there was no specific time or date that the threat would occur.
“The investigation showed that the suspect of the threat lives in Wisconsin. The local police department was contacted and they confirmed the suspect, a 15 year old juvenile, did live in Wisconsin and they are familiar with him. It appears he has a history of this. The law enforcement agency where the suspect lives will be handling this case,” YPD said in a press release.
“The suspect did state, after the threat, that he was joking,” according to the YPD press release.
As a result, school and all scheduled activities at GSA resumed as usual on Monday, March 14.
Crane said it is grateful for the community and YPD’s assistance.
“We prioritize the safety of our learning community–students, staff and guests– and take every potential threat very seriously,” Crane’s statement read. “We thank you in advance for your understanding and your help in keeping our learning community safe. We appreciate the assistance of the Yuma Police Department and our law enforcement partners for their quick response as well as the members of our community who reported the situation to us.”
YPD said it takes all school threats seriously, and will investigate all of them, noting it appreciates the community members who brought this threat to their attention.
