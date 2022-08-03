howitzer

This is one of the many tests the Hawkeye underwent while at Yuma Test Center at Yuma Proving Ground.

 courtesy of U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

Yuma Test Center (YTC) at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is supporting the testing of the soft recoil on a 105-mm Howitzer weapon system mounted on a Humvee.

The weapon system is referred to as Hawkeye and is intended to be a quick and effective method for the Warfighter to fire and move.

