Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High near 105F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.