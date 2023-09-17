Centennial Middle School had a fire to put out Friday afternoon. A small fire in the school’s front parking lot broke out and students were evacuated as a precautionary measure. In response, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Yuma Police Department (YPD) answered the call.
Crane School District reported that YFD was able to isolate the issue and have students return to their classrooms and resume their regular schedules. YPD also assisted with traffic control.
The district sent out a release on social media that day asking the public to stay away from the school’s parking lot area as YFD, YPD and district staff continued to monitor the area out of abundant caution.
For that reason, parents who pick up students were initially asked to use the school’s bus loop and not arrive sooner than the regular pick-up time. Pueblo Elementary’s proximity to Centennial meant possible delays for child pick-ups so parents were made aware of the situation and thanked for their patience.
By 2:10 p.m., however, Crane sent out a message informing parents that transportation would be resuming as usual and they could pick up their kids from the regular student pick-up loop.
“As always, we appreciate the efforts of our local partners – Yuma Fire Department and Yuma Police Department – in helping keep our community safe,” Crane’s statement finished.
