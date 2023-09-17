Centennial Middle School had a fire to put out Friday afternoon. A small fire in the school’s front parking lot broke out and students were evacuated as a precautionary measure. In response, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Yuma Police Department (YPD) answered the call.

Crane School District reported that YFD was able to isolate the issue and have students return to their classrooms and resume their regular schedules. YPD also assisted with traffic control.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

