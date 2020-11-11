Having served 22 years in the U.S. Army, Bill Heidner often refers to himself as one of the luckiest G.I.’s alive, when talking about his military service.
Curator of the Heritage Center, which is the museum at Yuma Proving Ground, Heidner explained that while he was willing to fight for his country if called to do so, he fortunately never had to.
“I had a combat designation and served in many of the front line divisions of the time,” Heidner said. “But through timing I was never deployed to war, and was never shot at.”
As a 22-year-old college student in need of money to finish his education, Heidner thought the Army College Fund would be a good way to get it.
It was also September of 1976, and the country was awash in patriotism brought on by year-long Bicentennial celebrations, which marked 200 years of historical events that led to the creation of the United States of America as an independent nation.
While Heidner admits these two circumstances played a big role in why he enlisted, there was another reason
He had also just finished reading a book about the Yom Kippur War, which is better known as the 1973 Arab-Israel War, which left an indelible mark on him.
“I realized that there were bad guys out there who really wanted to do us harm and the world was not a safe place,,” Heidner said.
After completing basic training, Heidner found himself stationed in West Germany for the first time, where he spent two years, from 1977 to 1979, patrolling the country’s border with Czechoslovakia and East Germany.
The mission was to defend West Germany against the Russian Army, which had soldiers, artillery and tanks in place within East Germany.
“It was very interesting. but exciting,” Heidner said.
Although tensions from the Cold War were easing at that time in history, Heidner witnessed first-hand the oppression and lack of freedoms prevalent in communist countries.
“Their border system was not designed to keep us out,” Heidner said. “It was designed to keep their people from leaving the country.”
While the U.S. military is the envy of the world today, it wasn’t after the end of the Vietnam War, with Heidner saying the Army was largely demoralized and lacked the proper training, equipment and discipline.
“There were a lot of naysayers who thought the Army would not have been able to stop Russia if it had crossed the border, and they were probably right,” Heidner said.
However, the U.S. Army was a much different organization by Heidner’s second stint in W. Germany, which was from 1986 to 1989.
While it took more than a decade to rebuild itself, the Army had by then solved most of its problems and was on its way to becoming the volunteer force it is today.
During the 1980’s the Army had begun to instill discipline, improve its leadership, revamped its training and was getting more modern equipment, such as the M-1 tank, the Bradley fighting vehicle and the UH-60 helicopter, all of which had undergone testing at YPG.
“This was essentially the same Army that would go on to destroy the Iraqi Army, which was the 4th largest in the world at the time, in 100 days during the Gulf War,” Heidner said.
During that war Heidner was stationed at the Fort Irwin National Training Center, where he spent five years training National Guard brigades about to be deployed.
“As part of the training, one of our roles was to replicate the Iraqi Army,” Heidner said. “We would sometimes jokingly tell people that we were the last Iraqi forces to surrender because we continued to train soldiers after the war was over.”
Throughout his career Heidner was also stationed at many installations, such as Fort Carson in Colorado, and Fort Riley in Kansas.
However, it was at Fort Polk in Louisiana, where Heidner spent the last years of his military career, where he found his true calling.
“I kicked and screamed to try not to go because it had a bad reputation,” Heidner recalled. “But it actually turned out to be one of the best assignments I ever had.”
Heidner was put in charge of overseeing the Fort Polk Museum – U.S. Army Center of Military History. He did such a good job that he was hired to the same position as a civilian after he left the Army.
“I thought it was a good deal for the last year and a half of my active duty,” Heidner said.
Finally, after more than two decades of service to his country, Heidner eventually went back to school to finish the education he started, earning a Masters Degree in Education.
While serving in the military isn’t for everyone Heidner said it was the right decision for him.
He said he enjoyed his time in the Army, especially while stationed in Germany, where he even got to do some traveling, including a trip to Italy.
“Being in Germany was like walking through history, especially seeing the castles,” Heidner said. “The food wasn’t bad either.”
He added that he found the people there to be warm and friendly as well.
