The governor gave a green light to the reopening of gyms, fitness centers and pools so suddenly that it caught Justin Haile, owner of 4th Ave. Gym, by surprise.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Monday that gyms, fitness centers, spas and pools could reopen on Wednesday with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation, causing many gym owners in Yuma to scramble to get their facilities ready for clients. The governor ordered the closure of these facilities on March 19 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It kind of sucks that they gave us such short notice,” Haile said, noting that other industries had more time to prepare for their reopening. “I had the gym ripped apart still.”
Staff at the facility located at 300 W. 22nd St. had been in the middle of a deep cleaning, moving equipment to clean underneath and scrubbing walls.
Haile wasted no time. On learning about the announcement, he had staff go in right away to get the gym ready quickly. 4th Ave. Gym opened up at 12 a.m. Wednesday. (Haile will open the brand new gym in the Foothills next week.) At that midnight hour, ten members were lined up, eager to workout.
The gym made a few changes, including turning off every other cardio machine and asking members to respect social distancing and stay at least six feet from others. The gym is also asking that members spray down machines and equipment after they use it and not to come in if they’re sick. Members will find hand sanitizers and disinfectant spray bottles all around the gym, which are changed out every hour.
On Wednesday, 4th Ave. Gym welcomed clients who were “fired up and excited to be back,” Haile said. “Everyone’s just ecstatic. People working out at gyms, it’s therapy, that’s their addiction in life. They are trying to stay healthy and keep their immune systems strong,” he explained.
He noted that some people didn’t realize “how important and valuable” their workouts were until their gyms were taken away and they couldn’t find fitness equipment for sale in town or online.
But not all gyms opened on Wednesday. Pointing out that a business assumes all the risk, Gymnastics World of Yuma, 653 E. 20th St., in an online post, notified members that it would stick to the original plan of opening in June. It acknowledged that kids are “dying to get back, and we can’t wait to see them,” but the reality is that “there are so many factors that go into this decision including, overhead costs, numbers of students, CDC guidelines, etc.”
The organization said it would be “prepping and cleaning and getting schedules prepared over the next few weeks … so that we are all safe and no rules are being broken.”
Carlson Gracie, a martial arts school located at 1074 S. 4th Ave., also announced that it would delay its reopening. “I do not think we are ready as an academy to allow individuals to grapple with each other in such close proximity just yet. As we all know jiu jitsu is very intimate; we share blood, sweat, and other bodily fluids on a regular basis. The safety of our members and their families is paramount.”
The school noted that it would reopen June 1 “if all Arizona health statistics are falling within a positive direction.”
Still, many gyms felt confident enough to reopen on Wednesday. 24/7 Get Fit opened all locations in Yuma County with limits of one person per 100 square feet of space, staff cleaning and wiping regularly, and every other cardio machine available for use.
Before members are allowed to work out, they must check in with the office to learn about the new protocols, which include staying at home if sick, wearing masks, bringing their own towels, respecting safe distancing and following stringent hygiene protocols.”
After a member stated on Facebook that wearing a mask during a vigorous cardio might cause her to pass out, 24/7 Get Fit replied that “masks are recommended but members will make their own choice as long as they wipe the machines before and after use.”
Yuma Family YMCA, 1917 W. 32nd St., Suite 2, also reopened on Wednesday. “We will be enforcing social distancing with our cardio and wellness floor open. Child watch & group fitness classes will not be available during our initial relaunch,” the organization posted online. “We have been working hard behind the scenes to welcome you back in a way that holds the health and safety of our community in the highest regard.”
The gym on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma reopened on April 24 with extra precautions in place to keep service members and employees safe. Only 50 active duty members are allowed at a time for one-hour time slots, everyone is required to wear a mask at all times, and equipment is wiped down after each use.
The gym is also deep cleaned several times a day by the staff members. Face covers and 6-feet separation are mandatory with zero tolerance for violations. In addition, members are screened before being allowed into the gym, and some sections of lockers are off limits.
SOME POOLS REOPEN, SOME STAY CLOSED
For the time being, City of Yuma pools are closed. “We’re still working on these details and will release relative information soon. As one date when some openings will occur is likely to be May 18. Those details should be coming soon,” city spokesman Dave Nash said.
The 4th Ave. Gym reopened its pool, and it’s available 24 hours a day. The Fortuna Palms Community Club, which has a pool at its location at 10812 S. Avenue 14E in the Foothills, reopened and asked members to “practice self-distancing” and to stay home if they’re sick.
For Desert River Spa and RV Park, 11737 S. Foothills Blvd., the pandemic closure proved to be “too much” and announced that it’s closed permanently. It posted on Facebook: “Sad to report - the gym, pool and RV Park are closed for good. Thanks to all our members over the last two years - you really helped make it a success for us. The COVID closure was too much financial strain to carry. We pray new owners will come through to start it up again to be there for the community like we tried to be.”