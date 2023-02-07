Some Tequila and a Plan

The cover for Yuma Jazz Company’s latest album, “Some Tequila and a Plan.”

 Photo Courtesy of Yuma Jazz Company

‘That is the way many evenings tend to start here in Yuma, Arizona,” explained Yuma Jazz Company group leader Steven Hennig.

And because that’s the way many evenings start, it also became the name for the quartet’s latest album. Recorded in mid-January at 512 Productions in San Luis, “Some Tequila and a Plan” features five original tunes by trumpeter and composer Steven Hennig. Most importantly, the album is dedicated to “the memory of our great friend and bassist Maestro Leo Neblina.”

