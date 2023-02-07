‘That is the way many evenings tend to start here in Yuma, Arizona,” explained Yuma Jazz Company group leader Steven Hennig.
And because that’s the way many evenings start, it also became the name for the quartet’s latest album. Recorded in mid-January at 512 Productions in San Luis, “Some Tequila and a Plan” features five original tunes by trumpeter and composer Steven Hennig. Most importantly, the album is dedicated to “the memory of our great friend and bassist Maestro Leo Neblina.”
Neblina was a well-known Yuma musician and South County educator and was one of four who passed away in the November 2022 traffic accident involving members of Selena tribute band, Los Chicos del 512.
“We played with him on a regular basis for almost three years,” Hennig said. “At some times, that was a couple times a week so that was easily over 100 performances together with him. He was a great bassist and was a great fit for this group because of his ability to improvise his lines with everything else.
“Beyond that, he was a really positive, uplifting, fun person to be around. He made everything fun and lighthearted. He was just great in performance.”
The album is not only dedicated to him but includes a track written for him, titled “Too Sexy (for Leo ‘Papo’ Neblina).’”
Why the name? “Because that’s what he was,” Hennig shared. “The tune starts with the first phrase from a tune called ‘Black Orpheus’ … which Leo was known for playing with us so we all think of him in that tune. In this version, it starts with Cesar (Juarez) playing that phrase and it leads into the start of the tune – which, the tune is in a style that Leo would have really enjoyed.”
In this album, Steven Hennig plays the trumpet and flugelhorn, Jason Arviso plays guitar, Brandon Coz plays percussion and Cesar Juarez plays bass.
Juarez’s inclusion is of special note because he was a close, longtime friend of Neblina’s from San Luis and the company found him to be a good fit. While Juarez played bass for this record, the quartet’s bassist, currently and going forward, is now Tab Wilcox, a Yuma musician with a long history of performing with a wide range of musical groups.
Audiophiles may be pleased to learn that the album was recorded live in studio with no isolation or overdubbing. It’s common now for each element of a musical piece to be recorded separately but the Yuma Jazz Company prefers to go “old school.”
“What we’re doing now, what we’ve done the last three albums that works out very well, is just record all together in one room, just like we’re playing a job,” Hennig said. “We’re all interacting with each other, seeing each other, listening to each other easily. You sacrifice something in the ability to change something if there’s a mistake but what you gain is the ability to have a much more interactive recording experience where things happen because people are in close proximity and can see and hear what each other is doing.”
The tracks on the album include “Some Tequila and a Plan,” “Lou’s Tune,” “The Pull of the Night,” “One of these First Days” and “Too Sexy (for Leo ‘Papo’ Neblina).’”
For KAWC Radio listeners, “Lou’s Tune” comes as a special surprise since the tune is used for KAWC News Director Lou Gum’s show, Arizona Edition. The version for the show was recorded at KAWC with three individuals, but Hennig stated that this is “a full version finally, many years later.”
All the songs from the album will be officially released at the group’s performance for the free Village Jazz Series on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. in front of the Yuma Palms Harkins Theater, 1321 Yuma Palms Pkwy.
Folks attending who would like to purchase a copy can do so at Thursday’s event with cash, check or most likely, Venmo. The album is $10 but will also be available on all digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Pandora.
Another Yuma Jazz Company event will take place the following Saturday, Feb. 11 for “Day on the Greens,” a Valentine’s weekend live music and food event at Wellton’s Coyote Wash Golf Course, 11902 William Street, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets to this event are $5 and can be purchased at the course’s Club House or by phone at 928-785-4653.
The group also plays for private and public events, including every Friday evening through April at Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood, select Fridays during the summer at Lutes Casino and during the Village Jazz Series as its host band. To learn more about the group and its schedule, visit YumaJazz.com.