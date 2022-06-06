Somerton city employees will have June 19 as a paid holiday in honor of the freeing of slaves in 1865.
By a recent split vote, the Somerton City Council adopted Juneteenth as a holiday, bringing to 12-1/2 the number of paid days off it gives its workers.
In return for adding Juneteenth to the list of city holidays, the council agreed to discontinue the half-time holiday pay currently given to employees who don’t work on Good Friday.
Council members Martha Garcia, Lorena Zendejas and Jesus Roldan voted to make Juneteenth a holiday, while Mayor Gerardo Anaya and Vice Mayor Miguel Villalpando cast no votes.
“My concern is over the financial impact and how long we can go in giving paid holidays without affecting the services that residents require from us,” Villalpando said.
Anaya also voiced concerns about the financial impact of another holiday.
“There’s an impact on the services that is not being taken into account,” he said in an interview. “We have to be careful with city funds and we need to begin by setting the example.”
With approval of Juneteenth as a holiday, Somerton is providing only a half-day more in holiday pay to employees than do Yuma and San Luis, City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said.
“The idea was that we join in the celebration (of Juneteenth),” Cabrera said, “so that employees are a part of this observance, which is not just for African-Americans but which has been observed as well by the Hispanic community.”
Emancipation Day is considered by many to be June 19, 1865, the date that U.S. troops arrived in Texas, announcing that slaves in that state were finally free. While the South had already been defeated in the Civil War, the Emancipation Proclamation previously issued by President Abraham Lincoln could not be fully implemented until that and other states were removed from Confederate control.