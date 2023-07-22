SOMERTON – The Somerton City Council has approved a $40.8 million budget for the new fiscal year that includes money for employee raises and the hiring of additional police officers and firefighters.
All employees will get a 3% cost-of-living raise as part of the spending plan for the fiscal year that began July 1.
The budget allocates funds for 12 new positions, five of them going to the police department. The police department will be able to hire three school resource officers, a detective and a patrol officer.
The fire department will get three more firefighters/paramedics.
Other new positions include one for an administrative assistant at City Hall, a records clerk at Somerton Municipal Court and a part-time grants writer.
The budget also allocates money for the purchase of a new patrol car, a vehicle for the fire department, two for the city’s animal control department and a trash collection truck.
Also set aside are funds for 18 capital improvement projects in Somerton.
The city’s sales tax and property tax rates and fee schedules remain the same under the new budget.
The budget is $6,9 million higher than last year’s.
The city’s largest sources of revenue in the new year include the city sales tax, expected to raise $3.5 million, and state-shared revenue, anticipated to be $2.7 million.