SOMERTON – This city will celebrate its 104-year history Saturday in its annual Somerton Greater Days festival.
One year after being canceled owing to the pandemic, the festival is returning to Council Park without health restrictions, now that the cases of COVID-19 are dropping.
“Last year we couldn’t have the festival because the numbers (of cases) were very high, but now there are no restrictions,” said Brissa Garcia,
City Hall’s special events coordinator. “The visitors themselves will decide if they wear masks or not during the event.”
Slated to take place from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., the celebration will mark the 104-year history of Somerton, which was founded in 1918 and incorporated as an Arizona municipality the same year.
The celebration, open to the public, will begin with a flag ceremony attended by Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya and other city officials. The celebration will also feature live music and will bring together food vendors to serve visitors.
Music performances will begin at 5 p.m. with Xzol de Maya, a California band whose repertoire consists of cumbia and Spanish rock. That band will be followed by a performance by Fabulosos Calavera, a tribute group to the Argentine band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs.
From 8:30 to 9:20 p.m., the public will be invited to compete in a dance contest. Winners will receive gift cards of $100 and $50.
The dance contest will be followed by a live music performance by Los Freddy’s, a band that plays the grupero genre or Mexican music as well as ballads.
Founded in Guadalajara, Mexico in 1962, Los Freddy’s reached the height of its popularity in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, earning a Grammy nomination in 1989.
For more information about the celebration, visit the City of Somerton’s Facebook page.