SOMERTON – Somerton will pay tribute to a beer cocktail from Mexico on May 7 as it hosts its inaugural Battle of the Cheladas festival.
The event, featuring a contest to pick the best chelada recipe, ties in with the observance of Cinco de Mayo, which this year will mark the 160th anniversary of Mexico’s defeat of the invading French army at the Battle of Puebla.
“We want to add a twist to theme of (the Cinco de Mayo observance) to attract more residents and visitors to the city,” said Brissa Garcia, the city of Somerton’s special events coordinator. “Before it was the Battle of Salsas, but we looked for a theme of more interest, so we thought of cheladas, which are very popular.”
Cheladas originally were prepared by adding ice, lemon, salt and powdered chile to beer, but the cocktail has since undergone variations with other ingredients added.
Seven competitors, among them area eating establishments, are slated to take part in the contest to pick the best chelada recipes by vote of attendees. The winner will receive a $500 prize.
Garcia said the inaugural event is aimed at making visitors aware of Somerton’s businesses, as well as showcasing the city to businesses that might be interested in relocating in or expanding to Somerton
The Battle of the Cheladas festival is slated to take place from 3 to 11 p.m. in Council Park, 801 Council Ave. The event will feature nearly 30 food and drink booths, including those that serving cheladas, plus live music, a children’s area and a car show exhibiting more than 50 classic automobiles, low riders, all-terrain vehicles and other vehicles.
Admission to the festival is free, with tickets for beer available for sale to those 21 and older.
Live music is slated to begin at 3:15 p.m. with a performance by The Patrons, a classic rock band from Calexico, followed by Los Calakas, a Spanish rock band.
The winner of the chelada recipe contest is scheduled to be announced at 8 p.m. Following that will be a dance challenge that will be open to the public.
The festival will close with a live performance of norteño and regional Mexican music by Ramon Chapio Rubio and his band, Plebes de Apoyo.
Garcia said proceeds from drink sales and entry fees for the car show will go to the children’s baseball league in Somerton.
For more information or to enter a vehicle in the car show, call Garcia at 928-722-7394.