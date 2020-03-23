SOMERTON — Somerton city offices are closed to the public as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The order issued Friday by Mayor Gerardo Anada excludes the police and fire departments, which remain open with restrictions.
City employee will remain available by telephone or e-mail to serve residents with questions or needs.
Residents who need to pay utility bills can do so by calling (928) 722-7400 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 1-833-237-8923 after hours and on weekends. They can also leave payments in the dropbox at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
To access city services or get phone numbers for specific offices, residents should visit the city of Somerton’s website or its Facebook page.
Anaya’s order also temporarily closes parks and athletic fields overseen by the city parks and recreation department and the senior center and suspends public events previously scheduled by the city.
The city also is restricting attendance at Somerton City Council meetings, although the proceedings will be broadcast by the city on YouTube.
The order does not suspend registration of candidates for city council seats in the elections later this year. Candidates can download nominations packets from the city’s website.
“The city will continue to provide essential services to our residents, visitors and businesses as we take measures to guarantee the continuing health and safety of our residents,” Anaya said. “We are closely monitoring the situation, and we are committed to taking proactive measures to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in Somerton.”