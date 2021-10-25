The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) has been awarded a $1,896 grant from the Arizona Governor’s of Highway Safety.
The funding, which the SCFD received on Wednesday, comes from the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda said the money will be used to purchase a commercial grade reciprocating saw, specialty blades and a generator with which to power the saw.
“Extrications will be much quicker with the tools purchased by this grant,” De Anda said.
The SCFD currently uses a hydraulic spreader, cutter and rams for extrications.
Some of those extrications, Chief De Anda said, have been prolonged due to the lack of proper equipment.
That will no longer be the case, he added, once the department has the new extrication tools.
The SCFD has also reported that it continues to see an upward trend in motor vehicle collisions and fatalities, with the most recent happening at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday at Avenue C and Highway 95.
A male driver and a female passenger were both trapped inside one of the vehicles involved and needed to be extricated.
The driver of another of the three vehicles involved in the crash sustained fatal injuries.
Chief De Anda attributed the rise in the number of accidents to the tremendous population growth in the region.
The city of San Luis has been recognized as Arizona’s biggest population boomtown.
The city is the site of a bust port of entry, which has seen a 23.9 percent increase in population in the past five years, as well as a 104.2 percent growth in the last decade.