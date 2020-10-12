IMG_2765.jpg
Buy Now

Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 95 & Avenue D.

 LOANED PHOTO

On October 11, 2020 at 7:27p.m. the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to Highway 95 and Avenue D for a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles. Arriving SCFD personal found a Nissan Sentra and a Nissan Xterra with severe damage in a T-bone type collision. The Sentra had four occupants and three were transported and one refused medical attention. The driver a 22-year-old female had injuries to her left knee. The passengers a 22-year-old male had injuries to his face and pain to right femur area of his leg. A 11-year-old female had pain to her face and knees. All patients were transported to YRMC for further evaluation with non-life threating injuries by Somerton Cocopah and San Luis Fire Ambulance. The occupants of the Xterra the driver and passenger were not injured and refused treatment on scene by SLFD paramedics. Somerton Police Department is investigating the accident.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you