With the touch of a button on a handheld remote, Somerton Cocopah firefighters now have the ability to decontaminate a space as large as their training room or as small as the back of one of their ambulances.
The devices they are using are ultraviolet radiation lights, commonly called germicidal lamps. Some of these units are hand-held wands. Others look like lanterns. The large units are mounted on pedestals, the smaller ones resemble an outdoor insect zapper and can be placed on top of a flat surface.
“This is the most advanced form of decontamination we have,” said Louie Carlos, Somerton Cocopah Fire Department Battalion Chief.
Carlos and his crew recently completed training on how to use three different types of ultraviolet radiation lights. This technology is effective and has been used for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria, such as tuberculosis, according to the Food & Drug Administration website.
The Cocopah Indian Tribe’s Office of Emergency Management purchased the units and assigned them to the fire department to use in the course of their everyday duties. The money came from the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID Emergency Relief Fund.
In the first test of one of the pedestal-mounted units, Carlos placed the lamp in the center of one of the small individual bunk rooms where firefighters stay during their shift. After sliding shut the door, Carlos activated the device from a hand-held remote.
“Did you hear that? It’s starting,” Carlos told his crew as the unit emitted a series of warning beeps.
The beeping increased in frequency leading up to the moment the device illuminated the room with an intense bluish light. A smartphone mounted on a gimbal stabilizer captured the sights and sounds of the ultraviolet lamp activating and decontaminating the room in a matter of minutes.
In a second test, firefighters placed a smaller, standalone UV lamp on top of the gurney in the back of one of the department’s ambulances. Using a remote, one of the paramedics activated the device which cycled through the same process: warning beeps and then an intense blue light.
Medics have to scrub down the inside of ambulance after every hospital run “so why not have another way to help clean that rig?” asked Cocopah Emergency Manager Mike Fila. “These lights are going to be another level of protection for the community and the first responders here.”
The radiation from ultraviolet lamps “may also be effective in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that causes the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). However, currently there is limited published data about the wavelength, dose, and duration of UVC radiation required to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” according to the CDC website.
Although use of UV lights for disinfecting purposes is largely common, it does not come without risks. As part of their training, firefighters were told to wear protective eyewear when using UV lamps and wear long sleeve shirts to minimize skin exposure.
The FDA warns that ultraviolet radiation for disinfecting purposes “may pose potential health and safety risks” such eye injury and skin damage if a person is exposed directly to the light. “Never look directly at a UVC lamp source, even briefly,” according to the FDA website.